3 separate house fires keep crews busy on Saturday morning
Fire crews were busy on Friday night and Saturday morning responding to three separate house fires.
Around 11 p.m. Friday, crews were on the scene of a basement fire in the 1300 block of Princess St.
In a tweet, Regina Fire and Protective Services said the blaze was brought under control quickly. No injuries were reported.
The cause is under investigation.
Crews are on scene at a basement fire in the 1300 block Princess. Fire was quickly brought under control and no injuries are reported. Fire Investigator dispatched to determine the cause. #RFPS #YQR pic.twitter.com/pRtLGLegNc— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) May 15, 2021
For the second fire of the night, crews responded to a fully involved house fire on Edgewater Bay in Pine View, around 4 a.m.
Regina Fire said all occupants of the home were accounted for. Investigation is ongoing.
Busy night for Fire crews: Fully involved structure on Edgewater Bay in Pine View. Initial reports all occupants accounted for. Fire Investigator attending to determine cause. #RFPS #YQR pic.twitter.com/oe5ipxLsYO— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) May 15, 2021
Around 5 a.m., crews responded to a third fire at a vacant home in the 700 block of Garnet St.
The fire was under control in around 30 minutes, according to a tweet. The fire investigator will attend the scene after he is finished at the scene on Edgewater Bay.
3rd house fire of the night! Fire crews responded to a working fire in a vacant home in the 700 block Garnet. Flames brought under control in 1/2 hour. Investigator will make his way over there after Edgewater. Hats off to Firefighters and investigator,well done #RFPS #YQR— Regina Fire (@Regina_Fire) May 15, 2021