3 speeding drivers ticketed, vehicles impounded within 4 day period: Abbotsford police

Speeding drivers have been keeping police busy in Abbotsford, where at least three vehicles have been impounded in less than a week.

On Sunday, the Abbotsford Police Department posted on Twitter that a ticket was issued to a person who was caught driving 120 km/h in a 50km/h zone.

“The driver was operating their vehicle at 70km over a posted speed limit along Sumas Way…and had their vehicle impounded,” police wrote online.

On Thursday night, APD officers caught two vehicles traveling at 147km/h in a posted 80km/h zone on Highway 11, according to the APD.

“A 17-year-old driver was driving one car,” reads Friday’s tweet. “We appreciate the supportive parents during this life lesson.”

Excessive speeding of 40km/h or more over the posted limit is one reason authorities can take a vehicle off the road and impound it in a storage lot, according to ICBC’s website.

Tickets for speeding violations on highways can cost between $138 and $196.