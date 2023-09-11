3 stabbed at festival in Vancouver's Chinatown, police say

Three people are in hospital after they were stabbed at the Light Up Chinatown festival in downtown Vancouver Sunday evening.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, the triple stabbing happened just before 6 p.m. near the festival’s stage at Columbia and Keefer streets.

The festival-goers’ attacker was a stranger to them, and his motive is currently unknown, the VPD said.

Police said they arrested a 60-year-old man who is currently being held in jail.

BC Emergency Health Services told CTV News that five ambulances were sent to the scene and the three victims were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Mayor Ken Sim issued a statement in response to the violence.

“Every single person who lives in or visits our city has a right to feel safe. To see individuals physically harmed by such senseless violence is heartbreaking,” he wrote Sunday night.

“Our city stands shoulder to shoulder with Light up Chinatown!, our Chinese community and all those who participated today. Our thoughts are with those who have been impacted by this act of violence. We wish all of those affected a speedy recovery, and offer our support to their families and loved ones,” he continued.

Carol Lee, chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation also responded to the attack in the statement.

"We are heartbroken and devastated by the incident that transpired during the Light Up Chinatown! Festival,” she said.

“On behalf of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, as well as the organizing committee and the community, our thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones.”

Tonight, three people were attacked in Chinatown.



Thank you @VancouverPD for your quick response. pic.twitter.com/Wju23soUf0