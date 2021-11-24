3 stabbed at party in Athabasca County: RCMP

Boyle RCMP officers are looking to identify suspects in an altercation where three people were stabbed in the early hours of Oct. 23.

Mounties say the incident occurred at a party in an area known as Donatville Dunes, in the area of Range Road 184 and Township Road 662.

Two victims with stab wounds had been reported to police by local hospitals and a third victim was later identified. All three suffered non-life-threatening injuries and have been released from hospital.

Police say officers went to the scene where the victims were stabbed, but everyone had left the area.

According to the investigation, an outdoor party was being held when a fight broke out resulting in three men being stabbed. Police say two suspects fled the scene in a dark coloured pick-up truck.

Both suspects are men, one was wearing a red vest, black hoodie, dark pants, and a blue face mask. The other was wearing a blue sweater with a white hood.

RCMP ask anyone who attended the party, or anyone with information, to contact local police, Crime Stoppers, or submit an anonymous tip online.