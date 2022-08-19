3 stranger assaults reported in just over 2 hours in Vancouver neighbourhood, police say

Vancouver police say they're investigating a string of violent stranger assaults reported in a two-hour time span Thursday night.

Police said all the incidents unfolded in the city's Fairview neighbourhood between 6:30 and about 8:45 p.m.

"Three violent attacks happened in close proximity to each other within a short time-frame," said Const. Tania Visintin in a news release Friday.

"At this time, investigators are trying to determine if any of the assaults are related."

Police said the 6:30 p.m. attack reportedly happened near the False Creek seawall, under the Cambie Street Bridge. Investigators were told a 70-year-old man was tackled to the ground from behind then "punched and kicked several times" by a man he didn't know.

About 45 minutes later, a 33-year-old woman who was walking her dog in a laneway near West 11th Avenue and Spruce Street. Police said she too was approached from behind by a man she didn't know and was punched in the face.

The third incident, which also involved a man the victim didn't know, happened just before 8:45 p.m. A 23-year-old woman was walking near West Broadway and Alder Street where she was stabbed, police said. The woman's injury was serious, but not life-threatening.

After the last incident, the suspect was reportedly seen going south on Alder Street.

"Incidents like these leave victims with physical and emotional scars, but they also cause fear and anxiety throughout the community," Visintin said. "We've had investigators working on these cases since they happened to collect evidence that will lead to the person or people responsible, and we will share additional information about these incidents as the investigations continue."

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to call police at 604-717-2541.