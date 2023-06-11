3 surrendered in Highway 11 police investigation in North Bay

Three people surrendered in active investigation at the White Fawn Apartments on Highway 11 in North Bay on Sunday and police have reopened the road.

Officers were called to the residential complex located approximately seven kilometres north of the Highway 17 intersection Sunday morning.

Both Ontario Provincial Police and North Bay Police Service with more than 10 police vehicles surrounded the property.

CTV News video journalist Eric Taschner arrived at the scene around 1 p.m. and police told him they were shutting the highway down.

A group of evacuated tenants huddled across the highway from the building while police worked.

Officers launched a drone into the sky and through a megaphone around 2 p.m., asked one of the unit's occupants to come out with their hands up.

After about 10 minutes, a woman exited the apartment with her hands up and was seen speaking with police. Several minutes later, a second woman surrendered, followed by a man.

The road was reopened around 2:30 p.m.

Police would not provide any details about the nature of the investigation, but CTV News will continue to follow the developing story and provide updates as information becomes available.

Of the three people that exited the barricaded apartment, only one man was charged.