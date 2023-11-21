3 suspected drug dealers charged in Medicine Hat
Authorities say charges have been laid against three people in connection with a bust at a Medicine Hat home last week.
The investigation, conducted on Nov. 14 by the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team and the Medicine Hat Police Service, found nearly $30,000 of drugs inside a home in North Flats.
The drugs consisted of 126 grams of fentanyl and 43 grams of methamphetamine.
Jewellery, several e-bikes, two conducted energy weapons and a large number of bicycles were also seized from the home, police said.
Officials say that while the investigation only turned up a small quantity of drugs, it does not detract from the importance of the seizure.
"The impacts of drug activity in a community, big or small, affect our neighbours and sense of community safety," said Staff Sgt. Ryan Thorburn, ALERT Medicine Hat, in a statement.
Three people, all believed to be drug dealers, are facing drugs, weapons, stolen property and fraud charges.
Police say three other people were arrested at the home and charges are pending against those individuals.
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call local police, or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
-
N.S. man caught driving nearly 70 km/hr over speed limit: RCMPThe Halifax RCMP has charged a Dartmouth man for stunting after he was allegedly caught speeding in East Chezzetcook, N.S.
-
Federal government's new fiscal guardrails 'helpful' for monetary policy: MacklemBank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem says the federal government's new fiscal guardrails unveiled in its fall economic statement are helpful for monetary policy.
-
More contaminated water released from Kearl mine north of Fort McMurrayThere has been another release of contaminated water at Imperial Oil's Kearl facility in northern Alberta, the Alberta Energy Regulator (AER) has confirmed.
-
Sohi asks Trudeau for more security, anti-racism money to combat anti-Semitism and IslamophobiaEdmonton's mayor weighed in on the Israel-Hamas war in a letter made public Wednesday in which he urged a cease-fire, a release of all hostages, safe evacuation for Canadians and unrestricted humanitarian aid.
-
LHSC president and CEO taking leave of absence citing 'health matter'Citing a medical matter, London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) President and CEO Dr. Jackie Schleifer Taylor will be taking a leave of absence.
-
Oak Bay man raising awareness after second heart attack in a monthAn Oak Bay man is raising awareness about the warning signs of a heart attack after suffering two of them a month apart. The 54-year-old didn’t have all the textbook warning signs, which cardiologists say isn’t uncommon.
-
Halifax tent fire fuels fear there will be more to comeA tent fire in Halifax Tuesday has sparked concern that it could be the first of many this winter.
-
Region of Waterloo closing in on 5-year affordable housing targetThe Region of Waterloo says it’s more than on track to meet its goal of building 2,500 affordable homes by 2026.
-
Firearm, drug charges laid following routine traffic stop in MarkhamOfficers from York Regional Police laid several drug and firearm-related charges following a routine traffic stop in Markham on Monday.