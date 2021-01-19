Three suspects are facing charges after allegedly ramming into a cruiser while trying to evade police.
Early Monday afternoon, police attempted to stop a Ford Focus with stolen licence plates in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive but the vehicle sped away.
It was located a short time later on Ellsworth Close, near Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road.
Police say the driver rammed a police cruiser twice and drove onto the lawns of some houses.
Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance away and arrested three London residents.
Fentanyl, scales and cash were seized.
Damage to the cruiser is pegged at $10,000.
The alleged driver was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday while the two other suspects will appear in April.