Three suspects are facing charges after allegedly ramming into a cruiser while trying to evade police.

Early Monday afternoon, police attempted to stop a Ford Focus with stolen licence plates in the 100-block of Bonaventure Drive but the vehicle sped away.

It was located a short time later on Ellsworth Close, near Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road.

Police say the driver rammed a police cruiser twice and drove onto the lawns of some houses.

Officers stopped the vehicle a short distance away and arrested three London residents.

Fentanyl, scales and cash were seized.

Damage to the cruiser is pegged at $10,000.

The alleged driver was scheduled to appear in court Tuesday while the two other suspects will appear in April.