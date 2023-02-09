3 suspects in Vancouver stranger assault face criminal charges, man seriously injured

A trio of teenagers from across the Lower Mainland are facing charges for allegedly assaulting a 29-year-old man in downtown Vancouver over the weekend.

Police say the man, a Vancouver Island resident, was walking near Seymour and Dunsmuir streets around 4:30 a.m. Saturday when three strangers attacked him—leaving him with serious injuries that required medical attention.

“VPD officers, who had been patrolling the area after reports of a group of teens knocking over plants and kicking doors, located the injured victim, then arrested the suspects nearby,” police wrote in a statement Thursday.

Two Abbotsford boys, aged 15 and 17, as well as an 18-year old man from Langley have each been charged with assault causing bodily harm.

This is a developing story and will be updated.