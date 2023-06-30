3 suspects throw garbage in riverbank, smear diapers on splash pad at local park: OPP

The Perth County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say three males went to a park in North Perth, threw an item in a pool, threw garbage into the riverbank and smeared diapers on the splash pad.

According to police, it happened on Tuesday at a park on Royal Street East.

Police are reminding residents if they see anything suspicious, call police immediately.

“If anyone is found committing acts of mischief, appropriate charges will be laid,” a news release read.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call OPP or Crime Stoppers.