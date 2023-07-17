3 suspects wanted after fight in Barrie leaves victim, 58, with life-threatening injuries
Police are looking to identify three suspects accused of a violent assault in Barrie that sent a man to the hospital with "serious facial injuries."
Police say a fight broke out between the three suspects, two men and a woman, and the victim, a 58-year-old man, shortly before 1 a.m. Monday on Dunlop Street East.
Paramedics rushed the victim to the hospital. He was later flown via air ambulance to a Toronto trauma centre, where police say he remains at this time, with serious and life-threatening injuries.
Detectives obtained video surveillance of the incident as it unfolded and released images of the three suspects wanted for aggravated assault.
They say the victim and suspects were unknown to each other, and no weapons were used.
Police don't believe there is any concern for public safety.
They urge anyone with information on the persons responsible or any witnesses to the incident to contact the authorities at 705-725-7025, ext. 2601 or ext. 2627.
