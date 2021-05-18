3 taken to hospital after multi-vehicle crash closes Victoria block

Victoria police are asking commuters to avoid a stretch of Government Street after a four-vehicle collision sent several people to hospital Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Government Street and Chatham Street.

Four vehicles and six people were involved in the crash, according to police. Three people have since been taken to hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

Government is closed near Chatham & Fisgard for a multi-vehicle collision. @vicpdtraffic is on scene & investigating. Pls avoid the area. #yyjtraffic #yyj