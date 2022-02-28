3 taken to hospital in multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge
CTVNewsVancouver.ca Reporter
Alyse Kotyk
Three people were taken to hospital Sunday afternoon after a serious, multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge, B.C.
The crash happened on Dewdney Trunk Road and 216th Street at about 2:45 p.m. and it appeared a truck collided with three oncoming vehicles.
One driver reportedly became trapped and fire crews had to use the Jaws of Life to get them out of the vehicle.
Emergency Health Services said one person taken to hospital was in serious condition while the other two are in stable condition.
No further details on what may have caused the crash were provided, but the RCMP is investigating.
