3 teen boys face weapon charges after incident involving guns, knives

Three Regina teenagers are facing several weapons charges after an incident involving guns and knives.

On Tuesday morning police were called to the 2700 block of 5th Ave., where someone was allegedly pointing a gun at people. Around the same time, police received a call about people with a gun in the 1200 block of Angus St.

Police were not able to reconnect with the initial caller, but the second caller said they were threatened by three boys with two guns and a machete.

Several police cars responded to the reports and four suspects were arrested. An improvised gun, a knife and a baseball bat were recovered.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with possession of a weapon for a purpose dangerous to public peace, carrying a concealed weapon, unauthorized possession of a firearm, assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm. He appeared in court on Tuesday.

A 17-year-old boy is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (wrist-mounted knives). Another 17-year-old boy is charged with carrying a concealed weapon (bat). They were released to appear in court on a later date.

An 18-year-old man is charged with giving police a false name and mischief under $5,000. He was released to appear in court on a later date.