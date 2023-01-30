3 teenagers charged in alleged armed attempted carjacking in Rexdale

Three 15-year-old boys are in police custody following an alleged armed attempted carjacking in Rexdale early Sunday morning.

Police were called to the area of Rexdale and Humberwood boulevards at approximately 3:20 a.m. for a report of a person with a gun.

At that time, police said, the victim entered their parked vehicle when three masked boys approached.

One boy allegedly produced a handgun and demanded the victim’s car keys. Police said the boys then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and struck them over the head with the gun.

It’s unclear if they sustained any injuries following the incident.

The suspects weren’t able to get the victim’s keys, police said, but were able to make off with some cash and lottery tickets before they fled the scene on foot.

Police said officers from 23 Division searched the area and located the three suspects before they were taken into custody in connection with the alleged robbery.

The boys, who cannot be identified under the terms of the Youth Criminal Justice Act, are all 15 years old and charged with robbery with a firearm, disguise with intent, and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

One of the boys is from Brampton, while the other two are from Mississauga.

Toronto has seen dozens of carjackings over the last 12 months, which prompted the creation of the Toronto Police Service’s Hold Up Squad – Car Jacking Task Force last fall.

Speaking at an unrelated news conference last week, Insp. Rich Harris told members of the public to be vigilant and not to resist if they find themselves as the target of a carjacking.

“Your safety far outweighs the value of the vehicle,” he said. “The same applies with any robbery. We suggest that the victims comply with the demands. Commit what they've seen to memory can call the police at the earliest opportunity.”

The suspects in the Rexdale carjacking investigation were scheduled to appear in a Toronto courtroom on Jan. 29.