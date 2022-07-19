3 teenagers facing charges following gun and bear spray incident: Regina police
Three teenagers are facing several charges following an incident with a gun and bear spray on Tuesday.
Just after midnight, officers were called to the 1100 block of Edgar Street for a report of a weapons offence, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).
Police learned that three teenage boys walked by a house and sprayed the resident’s dogs with bear mace. One of the teenagers pointed a gun at the resident when she went to confront them.
Police found the teenagers nearby and arrested them. Officers also found two guns in a bag that a witness saw was dropped.
A 15-year-old is charged with pointing a gun, possession of a weapon, obstructing a police officer, and failure to comply with disposition.
A 16-year-old is charged with two counts of failure to comply with a release order.
A second 16-year-old is charged with failure to comply with a release order.
The three accused will make their first appearance at Provincial Youth Court on Tuesday.
