3 teens charged after assault and robbery on bus east of Edmonton
Strathcona County RCMP have arrested three teenagers in relation to a transit bus robbery and assault on Saturday.
Police received the 911 call around 3:58 p.m. from a bus driver who witnessed three teens attempt to take a backpack from a male passenger. Officers said they also assaulted him before fleeing.
The teens were found at the Sherwood Park Mall but fled on foot, RCMP said. They were arrested a short time later in the parking lot.
Police said the teens were searched prior to the arrest and officers found bear spray and a pellet gun.
Two 15-year-old boys from Edmonton face a number of charges, including:
- Robbery
- Resist arrest
- Assault causing bodily harm
- Possession for a dangerous purpose
A 14-year-old boy from Edmonton has also been charged with:
- Robbery
- Resist arrest
- Fail to comply
- Assault causing bodily harm
All three teens are scheduled to appear in Sherwood Park provincial court on March 8.
Due to their age, the names of the three teens will not be released.
