3 teens charged in random Fort Saskatchewan attack: RCMP
Two 16-year-olds and a 17-year-old have been charged with assault in what RCMP are calling a random attack on an 18-year-old high school student in Fort Saskatchewan.
The beating happened around noon on Thursday on 101 Street and 97 Avenue. RCMP said the teens didn't know each other and it wasn't clear what prompted the attack.
"A passerby stopped to provide assistance. The suspects continued the attack despite the witness stopping to assist, and then fled in a small red car," said Cst. Lauren Mowbray.
The victim was taken to hospital by paramedics where he received stitches, but had no broken bones, Mounties said.
All three of the accused, who cannot legally be named because of their ages, will appear in court next month.
RCMP asked for any witnesses or anyone with video of the attack to contact the detachment at 780-997-7900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
