3 teens killed in Kelowna crash; Mounties and coroner investigating cause

Three teens have died in a severe crash in Kelowna, leading to temporary road closures and an investigation into what caused the incident.

Police were called to Gordon Drive north of Cook Street shortly after midnight Wednesday. When they got to the area, they found a vehicle that was extensively damaged.

Mounties say the 18-year-old driver and two passengers – an 18-year-old male and a 17-year-old female – were found dead at the scene. All three were from the Kelowna area.

"The Kelowna RCMP wish to thank the public for their patience while Gordon Drive remained closed, as our investigators were on scene to collect evidence to assist in determining the cause of the collision," said Const. Solana Paré of the Kelowna RCMP in a news release.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to friends and family affected by this tragic collision. RCMP Victim Services are providing support to the witnesses, friends and family of the victims during this difficult time."

For several hours, Mounties said Gordon Drive between Lexington Drive and Cook Road was closed "due to the severity of the collision" and while the area was being cleared.

Police say they're still investigating what caused the crash. Anyone with information who has not yet spoken to police should call 250-491-5354.