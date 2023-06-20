3 thefts of running, unlocked cars reported in Surrey: RCMP
Recent thefts of vehicles left running and unlocked in Surrey have prompted a warning from police.
Mounties, in a statement Tuesday, described one of three reports received on June 5, about a car that was stolen from 93A Avenue near 121 Street when the owner briefly "went back into their residence."
In that case, the car was spotted the following day and two men were arrested in Holland Park after parking and exiting the vehicle. The driver, a 24-year-old man, has since been charged with theft of motor vehicle and possession of stolen property
Details of the other incidents were not provided, but the Surrey RCMP says the thefts highlight the risk of leaving a car running and unoccupied – even for a short period of time.
"Don’t give criminals an easy opportunity to steal your vehicle; always ensure your vehicle is turned off and locked prior to leaving it unattended," Surrey RCMP Auto Crime Target Team Sgt. Jordan Davies said in a media release.
-
-
Canada Bread fined $50M for role in bread price-fixing scandalCanada Bread Co. will pay a fine of $50 million after pleading guilty to its role in a criminal price-fixing arrangement that raised the wholesale price of fresh commercial bread.
-
Olivia Chow as Toronto mayor would be an ‘unmitigated disaster,’ Doug Ford saysOntario Premier Doug Ford has said that if frontrunner Olivia Chow is elected Toronto’s new mayor, it will be an “unmitigated disaster” for the city.
-
Sizzling summer temperatures in the forecast, expert saysAs the calendar flips to mark the first official day of summer, Barrie's waterfront and downtown patios were bustling amid sunny skies and double-digit temperatures.
-
Saskatoon bridge closes as fire crews battle encampment fireThe City of Saskatoon has closed the University Bridge after fire crews were called out to an encampment fire.
-
Calgary youth charged in terrorism investigationAlberta RCMP have arrested a Calgary youth as part of a terrorism investigation linked to the arrest of Zakarya Rida Hussein.
-
WRPS release data about how often guns were pointed in early 2023Waterloo regional police pointed guns at people nearly three times more in the first three months of the year compared to the last three months of 2022.
-
More supervision fees, more teachers, and a record number of students expected at Saskatoon public schoolsSaskatoon public schools say they will charge more supervision fees, hire more teachers, and see a record number of students next year.
-
One person seriously injured in Hwy 35 crash in Kawartha LakesProvincial police are investigating a collision involving a pickup truck and motorcycle in Kawartha Lakes that seriously injured one person.