PM Update: still a good dose of snow coming by Wednesday in Calgary

UPDATE: It's another one of those days where everything fits in solidly. Calgary saw pockets of fog in the higher elevations this morning as the cool air pressed in, and periods of snow remain tied to the forecast into the evening. However, quite a few models are now humming a different tune, one that pushes most of this snow-band trend north of us, as opposed to straight-on. The snow will exist in two distinct pockets; one this evening, and a second, larger wave tomorrow evening - though the term "larger" should be taken with a grain of salt. This evening closes between trace snow and 1.5 cm, all the same; tomorrow is still adjusted to fix us between 3-5 cm. On the temperature trend, very little has changed from this morning's report.

Happy Valentine's Day! The timeline has advanced from Friday's forecasts, making for a chillier one; snow has also pushed up, and will begin falling in the back quarter today. On the bright side, temperature expectations keep the high temperature today in the positives, if only slightly, and wind speeds clip at or below 20 km/h.

We'll maintain near-seasonal temperatures through this dip. Forecast expectations place three to four centimetres of snow set to fall by Wednesday morning. Tomorrow morning, the low streaking off the B.C. coast will roll its cold front over us, resulting in at least 50 km/h wind gusts. This will push a portion of our cloud layer out for a short interim before snow begins again Tuesday evening.

Wednesday, we're into a calmer phase, leading to a hefty warm-up approaching the weekend, as we fall beneath another ridge. This one will have a couple of days' staying power, with Sunday's forecast slated for a drop-off. I don't see any models showing it, but if you've made plans for this coming Saturday that would require you to be outdoors, watch the forecast carefully through the midweek. Saturday looks great for now, but there's a chance we see the dip early.

YOUR FIVE-DAY FORECAST:

Tonight

Scattered flurries, low -3 C

Tuesday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: -1 C

Evening: clear, low -7 C

Wednesday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 1 C

Evening: mainly cloudy, low -7 C

Thursday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: 9 C

Evening: flurries, low 1 C

Friday

Partly cloudy

Daytime high: 5 C

Evening: flurries, low 1 C

Saturday

Cloudy

Daytime high: 7 C

Evening: chance of flurries, low 0 C

Our pic of the day today is from Joanne, south of Cochrane, of a lovely sunset from the weekend.

