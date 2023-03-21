3 Town of Edson vehicles destroyed in arson

Three Town of Edson vehicles parked behind the civic centre were set on fire Saturday, with Mounties searching for a pair of people they believe were responsible.

RCMP say firefighters and police were dispatched around 5 a.m. to the municipal building on 50 Street to find the vehicles "completely engulfed in flames."

Video surveillance shows two people near the municipal vehicles before the fires were set, police add.

Anyone with information or who can identify the pair of suspects is asked to contact Edson RCMP at 780-723-8822 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Edson is approximately 200 kilometres west of Edmonton.