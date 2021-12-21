3 units significantly damaged by blaze at Montgomery townhouse complex

Almost a dozen people were forced from their homes on Tuesday after a fire broke out at a four-unit Montgomery townhouse.

The Calgary Fire Department was called to the 4500 block of Montgomery Avenue N.W. at around 3:40 a.m.

The fire department said it recieved multiple 911 calls, including one person who said she heard a loud bang and could see thick smoke coming from the carport of one of the townhouse units.

Smoke from the blaze could be seen from blocks away.

District Chief Gill Iland said somewhere between 40 and 50 firefighters responded to the inital call, and about a dozen apparatus were brought to the scene to help battle the flames.

Iland also said cold weather made for challenging conditions for firefighters due to freezing water lines.

In total, 11 people from the four impacted units were forced out into the cold.

Calgary Transit buses were brought in to keep evacuated residents warm and the Red Cross will be helping those who are displaced.

No injuries were reported.

One resident said they woke up to a loud bang that sounded like it came from outside, then the fire ripped through the building.

"I don't even know what happened. I had to get my mother out of there," said Darryl Noble, a resident whose unit was destroyed.

"She was in her … pyjamas and bare feet. Then I had to run in and try to get three cats."

Noble was able to find two of the cats but the third is still missing.

In a Tuesday news release, the CFD said three of the four units were severely damaged by the fire while a fourth suffered significant smoke damage.

The fire spread quickly, creating a real challenge for firefighters.

"We know that fire doubles in size in an interior fire approximately every 30 to 60 seconds. It all depends on what's around and what's combustible," said Calgary Fire Department public information officer Carol Henke.

"When that fire started, it spread very quickly. It just has unlimited amounts of oxygen that continue to feed the fire and move very quickly."

An investigation into the cause of the blaze is ongoing, but it's too early to say whether it will be considered suspicious.

"These are fairly old buildings and so traditional construction. However, the construction, the spread of the fire, any information anybody has that's all going to be taken into account during the investigation," said Henke.

Anyone with information, photos or video of the fire, especially prior to fire crews' arrival on scene, is asked to email piofire@calgary.ca.

With files from CTV New Calgary's Austin Lee