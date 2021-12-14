3 Vancouver Canucks players test positive for COVID-19

Three Vancouver Canucks players have been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol, resulting in the cancellation of Tuesday's morning skate.

Defenceman Luke Schenn and forward Juho Lammikko both tested positive for COVID-19 over the past two days, the team announced in a news release Tuesday.

Shortly afterwards, the Vancouver Canucks announced that defenceman Brad Hunt has also been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

"Enhanced health and safety measures are now being implemented by the team, in co-ordination with the NHL," the release said.

Schenn was the first confirmed case after being tested on Sunday. That prompted the rest of the team, including coaches and staff, to be tested on Monday.

Lammikko's subsequent positive result prompted another round of testing for the Canucks' travelling party Tuesday morning, the team said.

The positive results come after the Carolina Hurricanes placed centres Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis, as well as a member of the team’s training staff, in COVID protocol on Monday. The Canucks hosted the Hurricanes on Sunday night.

The results of the Canucks latest tests are expected to be released before Tuesday night’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Rogers Arena.

Earlier this year, 21 Canucks players and four coaches tested positive for COVID-19.

The outbreak in late March forced the team to postpone several games keeping players off the ice for more than three weeks.

Several of the players’ loved ones including some of their wives and children also fell ill at the time.

With files from The Canadian Press.