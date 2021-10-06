3 Vancouver Island hotels rated among best in Canada

Vancouver Island is home to some of the most desirable hotels and resorts in the country, according to a new ranking by travel website Condé Nast Traveler.

On Tuesday, Condé Nast released its lists of top hotels by country and around the world, based on surveys completed by more than 800,000 Condé Nast users.

Three island establishments cracked the lists of most highly reviewed hotels and resorts in Canada for 2021.

The Oak Bay Beach Hotel was ranked the #1 hotel in Canada, and ranked 19th in Condé Nast's list of best hotels across the world.

"Personalized service and meaningful connections are at the core of everything we do," said Oak Bay Beach Hotel general manager, Madone Pelan, in a statement Wednesday.

"This award recognizes the best in the industry and is a great testament to the dedication, passion, and resilience our employees have embodied every day during this challenging year."

Meanwhile, two other Vancouver Island resorts were named some of the most popular in Canada.

The Wickaninnish Inn, in Tofino, was named the second best resort in Canada for 2021, and the Brentwood Bay Resort & Spa in the South Island took home seventh place.

"It’s the people that make the place and this recognition means so much to our team who continually strive to create and enhance magical experiences for all our guests over the past 25 years," said Wickaninnish Inn owner, Charles McDiarmid, in a statement Tuesday, noting that 2021 marked the resort's 25th anniversary.

"We stand on the shoulders of everyone who has come before us and yet even after 25 years, we are continually working to be better today than we were yesterday and better tomorrow than we are today," he said.

Tuesday's rankings marked the 34th annual Readers’ Choice Awards survey released Condé Nast Traveler.