3 Vancouver Island restaurants among top 100 in Canada for 2023: Yelp
Three restaurants on southern Vancouver Island are among the top eateries in the country, according to Yelp.
On Wednesday, the food reviewing website released its list of Canada's Top 100 Places to Eat in 2023, based on nominations and reviews from users, as well as Yelp's own community managers.
"The resulting list is collaborative and passion driven – an accurate reflection of the Yelp community itself," said the company in a release Wednesday.
Ontario is the province with the most restaurants featured on the list, with 33 eateries making the top 100 rankings.
Quebec had the second highest number of restaurants on the list, with 28, followed by B.C. with 23 restaurants among the top 100 in the country.
It was a B.C. restaurant that topped the list, however, with the Northern Cafe and Grill in Vancouver claiming the number one spot this year.
On Vancouver Island, the three restaurants to make Yelp's list of Canada's Top 100 Places To Eat in 2023 are:
- Shirley Delicious Cafe in 19th place (Shirley, B.C.)
- Fishhook in 31st place (Victoria)
- Jam Cafe in 55th place (Victoria)
The full list of top Canadian restaurants of the year can be found on the Yelp website.
-
One person seriously injured after being stabbed on TTC busOne person has been stabbed on a TTC bus near Old Mill subway station, Toronto police say.
-
'Very eye-opening': UW students work at overrun hospital in OttawaA pair of University of Waterloo students gained some important, real world experience working at a pediatric hospital in Ottawa that was in need of help.
-
Flames' Tanev expected to miss at least 2 games, injury comes at favourable point of schedule: SutterThe Calgary Flames are expecting to be without defensive stalwart Chris Tanev for at least the next two games but head coach Darryl Sutter says there will be opportunities for other blueliners to step up.
-
Bus and school cancellations in effect for Thursday as Ontario storm hitsAs snow continues to fall across southern Ontario, some school buses are preparing for treacherous driving conditions and cancelling their routes Thursday.
-
Charge laid 1 year after fatal New Westminster crash, police sayRoughly a year after a crash that killed a pedestrian in New Westminster, a dangerous driving charge has been laid, according to police.
-
Insolvencies on the rise as Albertans struggle with inflationThe Bank of Canada's eighth rate hike in less than a year is coming at a tough time for many Albertans.
-
Vehicle crashes into police cruiser while OPP attend separate collisionAs southern Ontario deals with a winter storm on Wednesday, OPP have their hands full responding to collisions across the region, and one of those collisions involved a police cruiser on Highway 401.
-
MKO recommended as United Nations consultantAn Indigenous organization in Manitoba is being recommended to become consultants by a United Nations committee.
-
'Very close to home': North Stars captain helps lead mental health initiativeBattlefords North Stars captain Jake Southgate is helping to raise awareness about mental health after losing his brother to suicide.