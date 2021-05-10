3 Vancouver Island schools report new COVID-19 exposures

Three schools on Vancouver Island are reporting new COVID-19 exposures.

École John Stubbs in Victoria had exposures on May 5 and 6; École des Deux Mondes in Campbell River had exposures on May 4 and 5; and Mill Bay Nature School in Mill Bay is reporting exposures on April 28, 29, 30 and May 3.

When a COVID-19 exposure is reported a school, Island Health begins contact tracing and reaches out to anyone who may have been directly exposed to the coronavirus.

Families who are not contacted by Island Health can continue to send their kids to school as usual.

There are currently 10 schools on Island Health’s list of school exposures, down from 17 schools last week. Each school remains on the list for 14 days after its most recent exposure.