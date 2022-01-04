3-vehicle collision blocks westbound lanes of Highway 16

A three-vehicle collision on Highway 16 is blocking westbound traffic east of Vegreville Tuesday.

The crash happened at 11:19 a.m. on Highway 16 at Range Road 125, according to RCMP.

People were injured in the crash, but the amount and extent of the injuries were not provided by RCMP.

They added “no further details are available at this time.”

As of 2:48 p.m., traffic is expected to be impacted for several hours while officers investigate and clean up the scene. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.