3 vehicle collision west of Fort Macleod disrupts Monday traffic

Two people were injured in a three vehicle collision in southern Alberta Monday.

The incident took place around 12:15 p.m. on Highway 3, around three kilometres west of Fort Macleod.

The collision involved a four door sedan, an SUV and a pickup truck pulling a tractor trailer.

A man driving the sedan suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital by STARS Air Ambulance. A second man, who was driving the SUV, was escorted to hospital by EMS with minor injuries. A man and woman who were in the pickup truck weren't injured.

Traffic in the area was disrupted for several hours, but the scene was cleared about 9 p.m.

Anyone with information about this incident, or who may have dash cam footage of the collision, is asked to contact Fort Macleod RCMP at 403-553-7200. Anonymous tipsters can contact Calgary Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.