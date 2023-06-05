3-vehicle crash sends three people to hospital in Tiny Township

Three people are in hospital after three vehicles collided in Tiny Township.

The crash happened near the intersection of Ellery Side Road and Highway 93 just after 7 a.m. on Monday.

Southern Georgian Bay OPP say the north and southbound lanes on Highway 93 remain closed as officers continue to investigate.

Traffic detours are located at Highways 93 and 12 and Highway 93 at Ebenezer Side Road.