3 vehicles involved in crash with train near Beiseker, Alta.

Beiseker RCMP, along with other emergency crews, are at the scene of a train crash involving at least three vehicles.

RCMP say the incident took place at about 10 a.m. on Highway 575, between Range Road 243 and 242.

"The train has stopped and is also interfering with the crossing at Township Road 300 and Range Road 243."

There were only minor injuries as a result of the crash, which police say was a result of the vehicles failing to stop at the crossing and hitting the train while it was passing.

RCMP say visibility and weather conditions are believed to be factors in the collision.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.