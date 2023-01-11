3 vehicles involved in crash with train near Beiseker, Alta.
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Senior Digital Producer
Michael Franklin
Beiseker RCMP, along with other emergency crews, are at the scene of a train crash involving at least three vehicles.
RCMP say the incident took place at about 10 a.m. on Highway 575, between Range Road 243 and 242.
"The train has stopped and is also interfering with the crossing at Township Road 300 and Range Road 243."
There were only minor injuries as a result of the crash, which police say was a result of the vehicles failing to stop at the crossing and hitting the train while it was passing.
RCMP say visibility and weather conditions are believed to be factors in the collision.
Officials ask the public to avoid the area until further notice.
-
'Total loss': Fire guts home in Beaver Bank, N.S.A fire has destroyed a home in Beaver Bank, N.S., an official with Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency told CTV News Wednesday.
-
370 restaurants taking reservations for Dine Out Vancouver's biggest festival to dateFrugal foodies can start preparing for the 21st annual Dine Out Vancouver Festival after the participating restaurants were revealed Wednesday.
-
B.C. boy who lost Canucks stick on flight home gifted new stick, signed jerseyA Vancouver Canucks hockey stick and signed jersey from captain Bo Horvat has made its way to a Nanaimo, B.C., boy following an intense series of ups and downs.
-
-
St. Thomas neighbourhood sealed off as police arrest wanted manA dramatic scene played out in a residential neighbourhood in St. Thomas Wednesday, as police arrested a man wanted on outstanding warrants
-
Group of teen girls allegedly attack several people at random at Toronto subway stationsToronto police are investigating after a group of up to 10 girls allegedly assaulted several people at several TTC subway stations last month.
-
'Literally hell': Father critical of police investigation into Calgary crash that killed his sonBob Donoghue has a difficult time choosing a favourite photo of his son growing up.
-
Fifth suspect arrested in connection to fatal downtown stabbing, four charged with first degree murderWindsor police have arrested a fifth suspect in connection to the fatal stabbing of a 39-year-old man downtown earlier this week.
-
'I was ashamed': Former employee of Sask. jail says she filed complaint after being told to take off ribbon skirtA woman who used to work in an Indigenous cultural role at a Yorkton jail said she filed a complaint with the Ministry of Justice after she was told she was not allowed to wear a ribbon skirt.