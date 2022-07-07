3 victims rushed to hospital after Stoney Trail crash

Three people were injured in a crash on Stoney Trail N.E. on Thursday morning.

Calgary emergency crews responded to the three-vehicle collision in the area of 16th Avenue N.E. just before 11 a.m.

Paramedics rushed one of the victims to hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries.

Two other victims suffered serious injuries but were taken to hospital in stable condition, EMS said.

Police reduced traffic on northbound Stoney Trail N.E. to one lane and closed 16th Avenue while they investigated.

All roads were reopened shortly after 1 p.m.