3 Victoria athletes to compete in World Axe Throwing League

Three Victoria athletes are heading to an international axe throwing competition in the United States.

When Ray Siochowicz sees something, he has to throw it. It started with stones, hammers and cabers at Victoria's Highland Games.

"It's the Scottish in me," he told CTV News.

But now, Siochowicz has found a new home on the range – the axe range – and he's not alone.

Hatchet-hurling hobbyists worldwide make up the World Axe Throwing League, or WATL, and there's a pecking order.

"Global leaderboard right now, there's four of five thousand people on there right now," said Siochowicz, who currently places about 150th.

Danny Hamilton is the owner of Axe and Grind in downtown Victoria, one of WATL's first membership clubs.

Siochowicz will be representing the club at the championship in Texas next month.

"I'm doing the knife division, big axe and hatchet," he said.

Two other members of the club have qualified to become the world's next chopper-chucking champ.

Ragnar Olafsson will be competing in the knife throwing division, a new category that was recently added to the world championships.

"Knife throwing? Why not!" said Olafsson.

"It's definitely the hardest," said Siochowicz.

"The rotation is a lot faster so it's harder to get on point every time," explained Olafsson.

The last club member to compete in the championships is Lana Gascoigne, who will be participating in the hatchet category.

Gascoigne is from New Zealand, but joined Axe and Grind while in Victoria with the New Zealand Navy.

The World Axe Throwing League will run from Dec. 9 to Dec. 12 in Fort Worth, Texas, and will air on ESPN. Some 400 people will take part in the championships with $50,000 in prize money.