3-year investigation leads to thousands in fines for Sask. man who trafficked bear parts

An investigation that began with a tip about fish trafficking eventually uncovered a string of offences committed by a Beauval man, including trafficking in animal parts.

In 2018, Ministry of Environment conservation officers started looking into 36-year-old Roger McCallum Jr. and discovered he was "trafficking large quantities of fish," according to a news release.

During the investigation, which took three years, conservation officers also found McCallum was trafficking in bear galls.

The sale of bear gallbladders, which some believe have healing properties, is illegal.

"On one occasion, he sold a bear gall to an undercover officer and then attempted to recruit the officer to sell bear gall bladders for him," the ministry news release said.

McCallum also offered illegal guided fishing trips, in one instance taking undercover conservation officers on Lac La Plonge and catching 29 lake trout with a pair of gill nets.

The limit on the lake is three trout per person, the ministry said.

In November, McCallum pleaded guilty to multiple fisheries and wildlife charges in Beauval Provincial Court and must pay fines for each offence.

McCallum pleaded guilty to the following:

Illegal marketing of fish — fined $7,600

Wasting fish — fined $1,400

Commercial fishing without a licence — fined $250

Trafficking in bear galls — fined $2,800

Illegal outfitting — fined $1,400

Illegal provision of sustenance fish — fined $1,050

McCallum has three years to pay the fines and is prohibited from applying for licences under The Fisheries Act for three years.

He also has a five-year prohibition for licences under The Wildlife Act.

All of his existing licences have been cancelled.