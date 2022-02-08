3-year-old Barrie, Ont., girl found safe

An Amber Alert has ended for a missing three-year-old Barrie girl after she was found safe, according to police.

Barrie Police communications co-ordinator Peter Leon said officers were called by a "community based agency" Tuesday where two children were supposed to be at a residence, but only one was present.

Officers conducted a thorough search of the home, but were unable to find the second child. Police issued an Amber Alert late Tuesday night as investigators and neighbours searched the area late into the night.

Barrie police tweeted shortly before 9 a.m. Wednesday to confirm that she was found safe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2022.