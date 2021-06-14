3-year-old boy raising money for rare cancer treatment in Toronto dies in Japan

A three-year-old Japanese-Canadian boy in the process of raising money to come to Toronto to treat a rare form of cancer has died in Japan, says his family.

Hide Chamberlain was diagnosed with Adrenocortical Carcinoma, a rare disease in which cancer cells form in the outer layer of the adrenal gland, in the summer of 2020. Shortly after, Hide received an additional diagnosis of Li Fraumeni Syndrome.

Hide’s family was in the process of raising enough funds to cover treatment not covered by insurance in Japan and to eventually travel to Toronto for further treatment at The Hospital for Sick Kids.

These plans were cut short, however, when Hide died on June 10.

“On the morning of June 10, 2021, our lives were once again forever changed, our sweet Hide, with his parents by his side, sadly said goodbye,” Hide’s grandmother, Dawn Gorgichuk, said.

“In his 3.5 short years, Hide touched the lives of so many people, far and wide. His infectious smile and his positivity were absolutely incredible. His love for music and dancing shone through in his every waking moment, he never stopped. He taught us strength, patience, resilience, laughter, and unconditional love,” she continued.

The GoFundMe set up for Hide will continue to collect donations, with any further donations going to The Li Fraumeni Syndrome Association.

At the time of publication, Hide’s GoFundMe had raised just over $50,000 of its $100,000 goal.

“He endured more than any little man should ever have to, always with a smile. He was a warrior. He was a shining star. He was our hero,” Gorgichuk said.