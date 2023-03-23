3-year-old girl dead after struck by vehicle in driveway in Peterborough

A three-year-old girl has died after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway in Peterborough on Thursday morning.

Police said the collision occurred on Woodglade Boulevard near Sherbrooke Street at around 9 a.m.

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Sgt. Dan MacLean said a vehicle, for unknown reasons, left the roadway and struck a girl in the driveway of a home.

The girl suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"It is an absolute tragedy that this event had occurred," MacLean said. He added that two other children were reportedly in the driveway, but no other injuries were reported.

When asked why the vehicle went off the road, he said investigators will try to piece evidence to determine the circumstances surrounding the crash.

"We're going to have to take everything into account as far as weather, speed, other types of things that we take into account as far as the vehicle and how mechanically fit the vehicle is. So these are all things that will be part of our investigation and will be completing a full investigation as it is a very serious incident," MacLean said.