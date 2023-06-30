iHeartRadio

3-year-old girl injured in Kneehill County ATV crash dies


(Supplied/RCMP)

A three-year-old girl injured in a collision between an ATV and a pickup truck has died.

She was injured along with a 10-year-old girl on June 17 on Range Road 242 south of Township Road 310 in Kneehill County. The three-year-old died on June 20.

The 10-year-old has since been released from hospital.

Investigation into the incident continues.

