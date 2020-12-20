More than 350 handmade sleds from Germany were gifted to families in need this weekend, including one family that says every Christmas spent with their daughters is a miracle.

Cochrane Toyota invited the Mitchell family from Okotoks to be part of the holiday giveaway at the dealership.

Lukah Mitchell, who is now three years old, underwent a life-saving multi-visceral transplant in December 2018.

The surgery is rare and it's believed she is the only little girl in western Canada to have received the procedure where five of her organs were replaced with ones from a donor.

“We’re just thankful to not be spending Christmas in the hospital,” said Tanis Mitchell, mom to Lukah and older sister Berlynn.

“Now she’s doing amazing she’s like any other kid, she turned three in October, she’s like any other three year old, she just takes medication.”

“I just am super blessed to have the whole family together and to just be under one roof,” said dad Kody Mitchell.

Each sled has an estimated value of approximately $200, and Cochrane Toyota spent nearly $50,000 to import the sleds that are sized for children under age four.

The initiative saw sleds given to families from nearby communities including Bearspaw, Morley and Canmore among others. Selections were made in an online nomination process.

The Mitchells say both of their girls like to toboggan and the sled will be used over the holidays.