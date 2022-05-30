$30,000 worth of drugs seized by London police
CTVNewsLondon.ca Digital Content Producer
Kristylee Varley
London, Ont. police have taken nearly $30,000 worth of drugs off the streets, according to a release.
On Friday, members of the Guns and Gangs Section entered a home in the area of Trafalgar Street and Bonaventure Drive.
The following items were seized:
- 6.3 grams of cocaine with a street value of $27,630
- 6 grams of MDMA with a street value of $300
- Digital scales
- Drug packaging
- Debut list
- Bundled currency in the amount of approximately $5,000
The total value of drugs seized was $27,930 and the total approximate amount of currency seized was $5,000
A London man has been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking.
