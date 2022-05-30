iHeartRadio

$30,000 worth of drugs seized by London police

Items seized by London police during a search of a home in the area of Trafalger Street and Bonaventure Drive on May 27, 2022. (Source: London Police Service)

London, Ont. police have taken nearly $30,000 worth of drugs off the streets, according to a release.

On Friday, members of the Guns and Gangs Section entered a home in the area of Trafalgar Street and Bonaventure Drive.

The following items were seized:

  • 6.3 grams of cocaine with a street value of $27,630
  • 6 grams of MDMA with a street value of $300
  • Digital scales
  • Drug packaging
  • Debut list
  • Bundled currency in the amount of approximately $5,000

The total value of drugs seized was $27,930 and the total approximate amount of currency seized was $5,000

A London man has been charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking. 

