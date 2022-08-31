30 catalytic converters stolen from business east of Edmonton
Staff
CTV News Edmonton
Charges are pending against a 44-year-old Edmonton man after catalytic converters were stolen from 30 vehicles at a business near Tofield.
The owner reported that the catalytic converters were stolen sometime between Aug. 5 and Aug. 8, causing significant loss to the company.
Six of the catalytic converters have since been recovered. They were identified by the distinct cut marks that matched cut marks on the vehicles.
Anyone with information is asked to call Fort Saskatchewan RCMP at 780-992-6100 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Tofield is about 67 kilometres east of Edmonton.
-
Expert predicts 'massive eighth wave' after Ont. lifts COVID isolation rulesAn infectious disease expert believes Ontario's decision to lift COVID-19 isolation rules will trigger a 'massive eighth wave' as children head back to school next week.
-
Sask. residents most honest when it comes to sharing Netflix accounts: surveyA new survey has found that while most Canadians are opting to share Netflix with others, that’s not so in Saskatchewan.
-
Ottawa gets new safety feature in Uber vehiclesAccessing 9-1-1 is now a safety feature for those using Uber in Ottawa, the first in Canada to have this technology.
-
'I feel so happy': This Ottawa man had his hydro turned back on after 8 yearsAn Ottawa man cut off from hydro for nearly nine years, had his power restored Wednesday – after giving up years ago and living off-grid since 2014.
-
Couple cleared of terrorism charges in B.C. legislature bomb plot sue RCMPA couple who were cleared on terrorism charges after being accused of plotting to blow up the B.C. legislature buildings are suing the RCMP along with the provincial and federal governments.
-
Collision closes Hwy. 11 in EnglehartOntario Provincial Police said Wednesday evening that a collision has closed Highway 11 in both directions between Highway 573 and Highway 560.
-
Slew of swimming lessons cancelled as city grapples with staffing shortageDespite being one of the biggest draws in the city’s 2022 Fall Leisure Guide, it appears a surprising number of classes have been cancelled.
-
-
Ontario man buys $1,800 rare coin in online auction and never receives itA Scarborough man paid more than $1,800 for a rare Canadian coin, but four months later he hasn't heard from the seller.