30 charges laid against 10 people in undercover investigation: Saint John police
Ten people are facing more than 30 drug-related charges as part of an ongoing undercover investigation in Saint John, N.B.
According to a Saint John Police Force news release, Kennebecasis Regional Police officers and members from various Saint John police units began arresting suspects on Wednesday.
During the four-month-long investigation known as “Sandstorm,” Saint John and Kennebecasis police targeted street-level drug traffickers in the greater Saint John Region.
Police say undercover officers bought and seized cocaine, crack cocaine, crystal meth, and fentanyl.
The Saint John Police Force says officers have responded to over 100 overdose-related calls for service since January.
“The spread of fentanyl and other synthetic opioids have had devastating effects across much of North America,” Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca wrote in the release.
Saint John police say more information will be released when Operation Sandstorm is over.
