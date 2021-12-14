30 COVID-19 cases, 1 death reported in Waterloo Region

Health officials in Waterloo Region reported one new death related to COVID-19 Tuesday, along with 30 more cases of the disease.

Of the new cases, 28 were from the past 24 hours, with others added to previous days' totals.

Tuesday's update brings the total number of cases in Waterloo Region so far to 21,535, including 20,789 recoveries and 310 deaths.

The region's medical officer of health, Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang, said the latest death was a man in his 80s.

There are 430 active cases in Waterloo Region, a drop of 33 cases from Monday.

There are 14 people receiving treatment for COVID-19 in area hospitals, including four in the ICU.

There are 15 active outbreaks in Waterloo Region. New outbreaks declared on Dec. 13 include 13 cases associated with the Hespeler Minor Hockey Association and 20 cases linked to the Cambridge Roadrunners Girls Hockey Association. There were also outbreaks declared in a general office setting with two cases, and an automotive sales setting with four cases.

The region's breakdown of 7,418 variant of concern cases is as follows:

3,127 are the Alpha variant

21 are the Beta variant

98 are the Gamma variant

3,905 are the Delta variant

Five are the Omicron variant

262 cases have had a mutation detected, but have not yet had a variant strain confirmed.

Testing partners have performed 665,174 COVID-19 tests to date. The region's positivity rate is at 4.8 per cent, and the reproductive rate is 1.3.

A total of 962,848 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Waterloo Region to date. Of the eligible population of people five and older, 84.80 per cent have one dose and 79.72 per cent have two doses.

As for the entire population, 80.30 per cent are partially vaccinated and 75.52 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Health officials in Ontario reported 1,429 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Most of the cases reported Tuesday were found in fully vaccinated individuals with 809 testing positive. At least 493 other infections were found in those who are unvaccinated and 33 were found in those who are partially vaccinated. The vaccination status of the remaining 94 people who tested positive is unknown.

The seven-day average for new cases is at 1,400, up from 975 last Tuesday. The test positivity rate for the province is 6.6 per cent.

The latest update brings the total number of cases in Ontario to 635,112, including 612,996 recoveries and 10,084 deaths.

With files from CTV Toronto