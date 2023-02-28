30-day sentence for man convicted of 2 indecent acts in Vancouver, police say

A man who pleaded guilty to two indecent acts in Vancouver last year has been sentenced to 30 days in jail, according to authorities.

In a statement Tuesday, the Vancouver Police Department provided an update in the case, saying the sentence was handed down in provincial court last week.

Christopher Ram, 36, was accused of exposing himself to a worker at Langara College on March 27, 2022, according to police. An additional charge was laid in relation to "another indecent act" in Foster Park on April 17, 2022, according to VPD spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison.

Ram's 30-day sentence is in addition to time served since his arrest last May. He was also sentenced to 18 months of probation.

The police department issued a warning last year after receiving three separate reports of alleged indecent acts on Langara's campus in the span of a month, saying they believed a single suspect was responsible.