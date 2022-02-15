$30 million Breslau overpass project gets split vote from council, decision deferred months

Woolwich Township council is at odds over a proposed $30 million dollar plan meant to bring together communities in Breslau.

The multi-million connector overpass road was brought to council Monday night and came to a split vote stalemate.

The proposed Breslau east connector road would run between a future Dolman Street extension at Fountain Street and Greenhouse Road.

"I believe that a road assists in connecting communities," said Mayor Sandy Shantz. "I don’t believe the road in and of itself will connect communities, but I think without a connector road, it will be more difficult to make that connection."

The goal of the road would to better connecting the old village of Breslau and the new developments towards Guelph, as well as prepare for future development plans like a possible new GO transit station.

In order to get to the station, a new roadway crossing of the existing railway tracks would be required.

The current plan has dedicated nearly $15 million dollars of the total $30 million dollar cost towards the railroad tracks overpass.

"We’ve been talking about it for years and it wasn’t a surprise that the road was going to be there, but the surprise was the sheer cost," said Coun. Patrick Merlihan.

Council decided to defer a decision on the overpass until the end of June at the latest.