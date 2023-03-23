$30 million film and TV studio coming to Niverville

A multi-million-dollar film and television studio village primed to set up shop in a Manitoba town will bring hundreds of new jobs, the province said.

The Manitoba government announced Thursday that a $30 million private sector investment from Volume Global and Julijette Inc. will lead to the construction of a state-of-the-art, full-service film and television studio village in Niverville, Man.

Dubbed Jette Studios, the project includes over 18,000 square feet of studio space. It will be built in two phases starting this summer.

Michael Hamilton-Wright, the co-CEO of Volume Globe says Niverville was welcoming.

"They were extremely receptive too. They were extremely proactive in wanting us to be there," said Hamilton-Wright.

Film Producer Juliette Hagopian, who also owns Julijette Inc., said the space can be used for both small and large productions, drawing in workers to the town.

"On bigger budgets, you're looking at extras and more actors,” Hagopian said. “It could be anywhere from 300 to 1,000."

According to the province, the project will add 300 new jobs over the next three years, and bolster both the regional economy and the province’s burgeoning film and production industry.

“Manitoba's film industry is thriving with 88 projects in the last year generating $365 million,” Manitoba’s sport, culture and heritage minister Obby Khan said in a news release.

"Whether it's the Manitoba Film and Video Production Tax Credit, our new direct flights between Winnipeg and Los Angeles, or infrastructure improvements that propel growth, we are taking concrete steps to support Manitoba jobs and grow the economy."

Those who work in the film industry say they are excited to see what the studio brings.

Jordan Belding, a broadcasting media art student at Technical-Vocational High, says he wants to get behind the camera - making movie music.

"I had no idea that our city had such a big film industry until I came into it,” Belding said. “I think film is a great way for me to express myself and share my ideas with and share my perspective with the world."

He’s already begun working on film sets and is hopeful a career in Manitoba will be possible.

Nicole Bouchard, a teacher at Technical-Vocational High, said these kinds of projects help her students get jobs in the industry.

“Every time we hear about these new studios opening up, when we hear stories about the film industry booming in the province, we get more and more excited,” Bouchard said.

Adam Smoluk, the managing director of Manitoba Film Training, said he is happy to see Hagopian open a studio in Manitoba.

"I'm so excited about this opportunity for our province to have a new space coming in where productions can go and shoot their projects," said Smoluk. "We already are Canada's Hollywood."

Additionally, Infrastructure Minister Doyle Piwniuk said the province has committed $40.6 million worth of infrastructure investments in and around Niverville in a push to bring further economic growth in the area.

The province also highlighted the Manitoba Film and Video Production Tax Credit, which it calls a stable incentive for attracting production. Last year, 122 projects cashed in on the credit that supported $525 million in production over 30 months, the province says.

"This project leverages natural advantages–proximity to the U.S. border and to an international airport in Winnipeg–with targeted investments in our infrastructure network, our talented labour force, tax credits and connectivity to Los Angeles, the entertainment capital of North America,” Piwniuk said.

Jette Studios will also receive another five per cent rural tax credit because it is being built outside of Winnipeg.