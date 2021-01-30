The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting a decrease in new daily COVID-19 cases Saturday.

It's reporting 30 new cases and no new deaths from the virus. There were 44 new cases reported Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases now sits at 5,642 with 3,787 recovered and 175 deaths.

There are outbreaks 11 seniors' homes in the region and in one unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) University Hospital emergency room.

At last check, LHSC was reporting 17 inpatients, eight in critical care, and 15 staff members testing positive for COVID-19.

Here is where other area health units stand as of Saturday:

Elgin-Oxford – 12 new, 161 active, 2,287 total, 2,069 resolved, 57 deaths (one new death)

Sarnia-Lambton – 10 new, 90 active, 1,827 total, 1,700 resolved, 37 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – six new, 64 active, 1,315 total, 1,208 resolved, 38 deaths

Grey-Bruce – three new, 29 active, 640 total, 611 resolved, no deaths

Huron-Perth – five new, 74 active, 1,208 total, 1,095 resolved, 39 deaths