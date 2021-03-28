30 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths in Windsor-Essex: WECHU
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 30 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and no additional deaths.
The death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 402 people.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,772 confirmed cases of the virus, including 13,105 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 6 are related to close contacts of a confirmed case
- 4 are considered community acquired
- 2 are outbreak related
- 18 are still under investigation
WECHU says 265 cases are considered active. There are 16 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including five people in the ICU.
The health unit says 56 local Variant of Concern (VOC) cases have been identified in Windsor-Essex.
There are 12 outbreaks in the region, including six at workplaces, five community outbreaks and one at W.F. Herman Secondary School.
Here’s the number of Windsor-Essex County residents vaccinated:
- 71,072 have received their first dose of the vaccine
- 12,082 have received both doses of the vaccine
- A total of 80,848 doses have been administered to Windsor-Essex County residents.
For today’s COVID-19 public health update please go to: https://t.co/pbjcP6t7R5 pic.twitter.com/fNPqOSl9Sn— WEC Health Unit (@TheWECHU) March 28, 2021