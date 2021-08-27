30 new COVID-19 cases reported by MLHU, mall vaccination clinics planned

Cases in the region remain high Friday with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reporting 30 new cases, but no new deaths.

The health unit has reported double-digit cases for more than two weeks, including a spike of 49 cases on Saturday, a daily total not seen since late May.

The region now has a total of 13,282 cases and 233 deaths, with 12,826 cases resolved leaving 233 active. There are 3,838 cases with a variant of concern and another 190 that are mutation-positive.

Of the new cases reported since July 15, more than 86 per cent are among those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

In an effort to make vaccines more easily available, the health unit will be running walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinics from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5 at CF Masonville Place.

They will be held in a unit near the Entrance 3 doors (close to the theatre entrance) from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekend.

The MLHU says bringing a clinic into a retail setting is a new approach, and they hope to reach families doing back-to-school shopping.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – six new, 28 active, 4,066 total, 3,954 resolved, 84 deaths, 973 variants

Grey-Bruce – 22 active, 2,234 total, 2,186 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 34 active, 2,811 total, 2,723 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – 16 active, 2,012 total, 1,934 resolved, 57 deaths, 391 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – one new, 20 active, 3,682 total, 3,593 resolved, 69 deaths (one new, male in his 70s)

Ontario health officials are reporting nearly 800 new cases of COVID-19, marking the highest daily case count since early June.

The province confirmed 781 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, which comes after officials reported 678 infections on Thursday and 660 infections on Wednesday.

The province noted that 22 of the reported cases today are not recent, but have been added to Friday’s total due to a data clean up.