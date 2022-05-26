30 new COVID-19 cases reported Thursday, ongoing outbreaks at University Hospital

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 30 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Meanwhile, the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting three ongoing outbreaks at University Hospital, impacting cardiology, CVT and clinical neurosciences.

LHSC is caring for 35 inpatients with COVID-19, including six patients being cared for in adult ICU. Five or fewer patients are being cared for with COVID-19 in children’s hospital and five or fewer patients are in paediatric critical care.

At St. Joseph’s, there is an ongoing outbreak at the Parkwood Institute Mental Health Care Building.

According to the LHSC, there are currently 77 staff members out sick with COVID-19. While as of Wednesday, there are 40 workers out sick at St. Joseph’s.

There have been a total of 391 deaths in the region.